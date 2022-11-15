(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages the public to report any black bear den locations they find across Wisconsin to help with an ongoing study.

The Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey is beginning its second year of data collection this upcoming winter, which will generate new estimates of black bear reproductive rates within each bear management zone.

These estimates are expected to improve the accuracy of the population models used in each zone.

Additionally, researchers are investigating a connection between the consumption of human food sources and bear reproduction since diet can affect cub survival rates and litter sizes.

“Public reporting is essential to this project. You don’t find bear dens every day, so it is important that people report them to us when they find them,” said Dr. Jennifer Price Tack, DNR Large Carnivore and Elk Research Scientist. “Reporting dens helps us meet the sample size requirements for our study and increases the accuracy of the black bear population model.”

Surveying efforts began early in 2022, and the bear research team was busy surveying dens all season long. They worked with landowners to visit the cave before deciding to survey, determining if the hole was safe, accessible, and in use.

Staff successfully GPS-collared 13 female black bears, which helped staff learn more about the bear’s foraging behaviors and revisit them throughout the years.

Revisiting will help staff determine the reproductive success of each female bear, such as her litter frequency, litter size, and survival rates of the cubs.

Data on weight, body measurement, and age were also collected.

“We completed all surveys without any safety issues. That’s huge. We put a lot of work into minimizing the risks to people and bears, and we will continue to make that a priority in coming years,” said Price Tack.

The public is encouraged to report black bear dens through this link here.