Wisconsin DNR asks for public’s help in tracking deer population

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public’s help in tracking the state’s deer population.

The DNR calls it Operation Deer Watch – it’s an annual citizen-science survey that collects information on Wisconsin’s white-tailed deer and gives residents an opportunity to assist with deer herd management efforts.

Participants are invited to report their deer sightings through an online form. The data collected provide insights into the reproductive status of Wisconsin’s deer herd and help shape deer management for the state. Now through Sept. 30, participants are asked to record all bucks, does, and fawns seen during the day.

printable tally sheet is available to help citizen-scientists record sightings and enter their results online at a later time. For safety, participants should not record sightings while driving a vehicle. Instead, wait until the vehicle is stopped to take note of your sightings.

Any deer sightings can be counted, whether you spot deer while in the woods, on a drive, or while out for an evening walk.

“This is a fun and useful opportunity for everyone to enjoy Wisconsin’s plentiful wildlife while participating in citizen science,” said Brian Dhuey, DNR wildlife population and harvest assessment specialist. “The DNR encourages anyone interested in deer to take part.”

Data from the survey is also used by County Deer Advisory Councils to develop deer season framework, harvest quotas, and permit level recommendations.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah