Wisconsin DNR asks for volunteers to help count bats between June 4 & 6

(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s cave bats have returned to their summer roosts, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for help counting the bats that emerge from their houses or other roosts.

The DNR says volunteers and landowners are needed to count the bats at sunset on one night between June 4 and June 6. The count between June 4 and June 6 is known as a ‘pre-volancy’ count which means it happens before newly-born bats have started flying.

There is a second count that happens later in the summer, and in conjunction with the count in June is known as the ‘Great Wisconsin Bat Count.’ The reason for the count is to help the DNR gauge the bat population trends in the summer.

While volunteers are only needed for one night, those who can complete two nights in a row will provide useful information about how bat colonies change night-to-night.

Besides counting the emerging bats, volunteers are also asked to provide information on the roost site and weather conditions at the time of the count.

The DNR says the counts normally take 20 to 30 minutes for all the bats to emerge.

More information on how to participate can be found on the DNR’s website.