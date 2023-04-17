NEPEUSKUN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is confirming that a wild deer has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Winnebago County.

The deer was a three-year-old doe found in the town of Nepeuskun and first reported sick by the local sheriff’s department.

The DNR says this is the first confirmed CWD-positive wild deer found in Winnebago County.

The DNR is reportedly enacting a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Winnebago County due to state law. A two-year ban will also be put in place on the following nearby counties:

Waushara County

Green Lake County

Fond du Lac County

The DNR and the Winnebago County Deer Advisory Council will be hosting a public meeting to provide information on CWD in Wisconsin as well as to talk about what testing and surveillance options are being considered.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25, at the Omro Town Hall from 6-8 p.m.