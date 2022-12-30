BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in western Wisconsin.

According to the DNR, the deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe in the town of Lincoln. It was the first confirmed wild deer CWD-positive in Buffalo County.

As required by state law, the DNR enacts a 3-year baiting and feeding ban in counties where CWD has been detected.

Deer baiting and feeding have been banned in Buffalo County since 2018 due to CWD detections in adjacent counties. Following state law, the DNR will renew a 3-year ban.

Baiting or feeding deer encourages them to congregate unnaturally around a shared food source where sick deer can spread CWD through direct contact with healthy deer or leaving behind infectious prions in their saliva, blood, feces, and urine.

CWD is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk, and reindeer/caribou. It belongs to the family of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs) or prion diseases.

The Wisconsin DNR began monitoring the state’s wild white-tailed deer population for CWD in 1999. The first positives were found in 2002.

The DNR is asking deer hunters in Buffalo County to assist with efforts to identify where CWD occurs. Those harvesting deer within 10 miles of the newly detected CWD-positive case are especially encouraged to have their harvested adult deer tested for CWD.

Hunters still have opportunities to harvest deer in Buffalo County. The Antlerless-Only Holiday Hunt is open through Jan. 1, 2023, and the archery season is open through Jan. 8, 2023.