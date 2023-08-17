BARABOO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed the death of an Indiana man at Devil’s Lake State Park on Tuesday to be accidental.

A release from the Wisconsin DNR has identified the victim as 42-year-old Jason Gillum of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Authorities say Gillum was found dead after he and another hiker got separated while on the West Bluff portion of Devil’s Lake State Park on the afternoon of August 15. The other hiker filed a missing person report after Gillum couldn’t be found.

A second hiking group reportedly found Gillum just before 5 p.m. that same day and notified authorities.

The release states that the investigation revealed that Gillum’s death was due to an accidental 49-foot fall along the West Bluff near the north shore of the park, just south of Baraboo.

Authorities did say that no foul play is suspected. No additional details were provided.