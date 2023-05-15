MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a second wild deer to have tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Wood County.

In a release, the DNR says the second CWD-positive deer was a 3-year-old doe that was found in Rudolph and about 10 miles from the Portage County border.

By law, the DNR is enacting a three-year baiting and feeding ban for Wood County. Normaly a two-year ban would be put in place for any county within 10 miles of a positive CWD section, however, Portage county is already under a three-year ban for a previous detection.

Baiting and feeding bans are put into place because baiting or feeding deer results in deer congregating around a shared food source which could lead to the spread of CWD through direct contact with healthy deer or by leaving behind infectious material like sweat, blood, feces, and urine.

For more information regarding baiting and feeding, visit the DNR’s website