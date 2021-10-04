Wisconsin DNR defies board, reduces fall wolf quota

FILE – This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. Wildlife officials in Wisconsin were set Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, to consider adopting a 130-animal limit for the state’s fall wolf hunt, saying they want to protect the population after hunters killed scores more wolves than they were allowed during a rushed spring season. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials have scaled back the number of wolves hunters can kill during the state’s fall season in defiance of the board that controls the agency.

The DNR had originally proposed setting the quota at 130 wolves. The department’s policy board bumped that up to 300 wolves in August. But the department announced Monday that the quota is 130 wolves. The state’s Chippewa tribes have the right to claim up to half of those wolves.

The DNR says the tribes have claimed 56 animals, leaving the working quota for state-licensed hunters at 74. The hunt is slated to begin Nov. 6.