Wisconsin DNR defies board, reduces fall wolf quota

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. Wildlife officials in Wisconsin were set Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, to consider adopting a 130-animal limit for the state’s fall wolf hunt, saying they want to protect the population after hunters killed scores more wolves than they were allowed during a rushed spring season. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials have scaled back the number of wolves hunters can kill during the state’s fall season in defiance of the board that controls the agency.

The DNR had originally proposed setting the quota at 130 wolves. The department’s policy board bumped that up to 300 wolves in August. But the department announced Monday that the quota is 130 wolves. The state’s Chippewa tribes have the right to claim up to half of those wolves.

The DNR says the tribes have claimed 56 animals, leaving the working quota for state-licensed hunters at 74. The hunt is slated to begin Nov. 6.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Inside Skinny: How Aaron Rodgers changed local hometown business owners lives, donating more than $1 million

Xceptional Athlete: Denmark senior Donovan Short

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark move atop NEC with statement wins

HS Sports Xtra: Green Bay West snaps six-game losing streak to East; FRCC & FVA highlights

Team of the Week: Denmark

Spirit Squad of the Week: West De Pere