Wisconsin DNR: Fall 2021 sharp-tailed grouse hunting season remains closed

(WFRV)- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Monday, July 12, that the fall 2021 sharp-tailed grouse hunting season will continue to remain closed.

This decision is due to official reports and concerns over the future viability of the species population. Neither Permits nor applications will be available or accepted this year.

The recommendation to keep the sharp-tailed grouse hunting season closed follows the review of spring 2021 survey data, historical data trends, and scientific models indicating a potential decrease in population if hunting were to take place this fall season. This is the third year the season has been closed.

Every year, the sharp-tailed grouse advisory committee, consisting of conservation groups and DNR wildlife biologists, uses spring dancing ground surveys to evaluate the population size of the bird.

Although permits will not be issued this year, the sharp-tailed grouse will retain its status as a game species per state law.

The DNR staff is optimistic that the population will respond positively to ongoing focused habitat management efforts to restore the habitats the sharp-tailed grouse depend on for survival. More information on sharp-tailed grouse hunting and management is available on the Wisconsin DNR website.