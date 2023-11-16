(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has proposed to issue an authorization for the incidental taking of a rare butterfly, which is expected to affect roughly 7.5 acres of its habitat to be disturbed in Oconto County and Marinette County.

A release from the Wisconsin DNR states that the American Transmission Company (ATC) is removing an overhead transmission line between the Pioneer and Crivitz substations, which could affect the habitat of the state-endangered swamp metalmark.

Incidental take refers to the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that does not put the species’ overall population at risk, officials with the DNR say.

The DNR concludes that [ATC’s] proposed project is not likely to appreciably reduce the likelihood of the survival or recovery of the species within the state, the whole plant-animal community of which it is a part of, or the habitat that is critical to its existence. Wisconsin DNR

More information about the DNR’s assessment, as well as information about the swamp metalmark can be found here.