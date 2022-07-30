(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants you to ‘Think Smart Before You Start‘ this weekend while taking your ATV or UTV out on the trails.

Officials say that more DNR conservation wardens and local law enforcement will patrol trails and routes between July 29-31.

Photo Credit: Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

The ‘Think Smart Before You Start’ campaign aims to “remove impaired operators from our routes and trails, deter risky operation, and stress the importance of wearing safety equipment for all off-highway vehicle operators and passengers.”

Here are some tips provided by the Wisconsin DNR to ensure safety while out on trails: