BARABOO, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after a group of hikers found that they had possibly fallen at Devil’s Lake State Park in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating the death of an adult male found on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations reveal that two hikers were separated while on the West Bluff portion of the park during the afternoon hours. One hiker filed a missing person report with authorities when the other could not be located.

A second group of hikers reportedly came upon the missing individual and reported a possible fall along the West Bluff. The DNR and Sauk County emergency responders arrived at the scene, where the man was found dead just before 5:00 p.m.

Devil’s Lake State Park remains open, and there is no threat to park visitors or the public.

The DNR continues to investigate this incident.