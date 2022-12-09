JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for the public’s help in solving the illegal killings of two cow elk in Western Wisconsin.

A release provided by the Wisconsin DNR states that both shootings took place in separate events in Jackson County on November 20, and November 22 during the recent gun-deer season.

Officials say that DNR staff received and responded to a mortality signal from a cow elk’s monitoring collar on November 20. The elk was found on private property near Whitney Road in Knapp Township.

A second mortality signal from another cow elk’s monitoring collar was received just two days later. DNR staff found the second elk near Castle Mound Road and Brockway Road in Brockway Township.

Necropsy tests confirmed that each elk had been shot.

“We ask the public to share any information, no matter how small it may seem, with the DNR’s confidential Violation Hotline via call or text to 1-800-847-9367,” said Conservation Warden Michael Weber. “We appreciate our partnership with the public in protecting our state’s resources and wildlife.”

Tips can also be submitted online.

No other case information is available currently as the investigation continues.

