(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced new PFAS-based consumption advisories for multiple areas in the state.

According to the DNR, several fish species in Lake Wausau, Marathon County, and the Stevens Point Flowage, Portage County, are part of the advisory.

Color-coded map of Mercury, PCBs, and PFOs in Wisconsin

Elevated levels of PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate), a type of PFAS, were found in several fish species sampled from both bodies of water.

PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals that have been used for decades in various products, such as non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays and certain types of firefighting foams that have made their way into the environment.

As a result, the DNR and DHS recommend the following consumption guidelines for anyone harvesting fish:

Lake Wausau, Marathon County

The advisory is from the Wausau Dam downstream to the Schofield Dam and Rothschild Dam, including the Big Rib River, until it flows under Highway 29.

Species Previous Advisory New Advisory Black Crappie General/Statewide 1 meal/week Bluegill General/Statewide 1 meal/week Rock Bass General/Statewide 1 meal/week Yellow Perch General/Statewide 1 meal/week Common Carp 1 meal/month (PCBs) 1 meal/month (PCBs)(No Change) Redhorse 1 meal/month (PCBs) 1 meal/month (PCBs)(No Change)

Stevens Point Flowage, Portage County

The advisory begins at the Du Bay Dam and flows downstream to the Stevens Point Dam.

Species Previous Advisory New Advisory Black Crappie General/Statewide 1 meal/week Bluegill General/Statewide 1 meal/week Rock Bass General/Statewide 1 meal/week Yellow Perch General/Statewide 1 meal/week Common Carp 1 meal/month (PCBs) 1 meal/month (PCBs)(No Change) Redhorse 1 meal/month (PCBs) 1 meal/month (PCBs)(No Change)

Additionally, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Department of Health Services announced changes to the existing PFAS consumption advisory for portions of the Yahara Chain of Lakes in Dane County.

Elevated levels of PFOS were found in white bass collected from Lake Kegonsa.

As a result, the DNR and DHS have developed a new advisory for Yahara Chain waters from Wingra Creek, Starkweather Creek, Lake Monona, Lake Waubesa, Upper and Lower Mud Lake, Lake Kegonsa and the Yahara River downstream to where it meets the Rock River.

Species Previous Advisory New Advisory White Bass General/Statewide 1 meal/month

The risk of health problems increases with the amount of contaminated fish you eat. Following consumption advisories will help protect you from excess PFOS exposure and other contaminants found in fish, including mercury and PCBs.

You can find additional fish consumption advice and information on the effects of PFAS on the DNR’s website.