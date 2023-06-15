(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recommends that Wisconsinites reduce their time outdoors due to the ongoing air quality alerts from Canadian wildfire smoke.

Health impacts are expected across most of Wisconsin, where the air quality index ranges from ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ to ‘Unhealthy.’

DNR officials say that people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should consider making outdoor activities shorter and less intense.

Cleaner air is streaming in from the northeast on Thursday and should bring much of the state below the air quality advisory threshold by early Friday morning.

This is the sixth time this spring that an air quality advisory has been issued in Wisconsin. All six have been a direct result of Canadian wildfire smoke.

Air quality alerts are expected to continue through the summer as wildfires continue to occur.