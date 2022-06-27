(WFRV) – The Wisconsin DNR is helping spread awareness about invasive species this 4th of July weekend, especially on waterways.

DNR staff and volunteers will be stationed at boat launches across the state to remind boaters about the spread of aquatic invasive species. Invasive species are nonnative plants, animals, and diseases that cause harm to the environment.

While at the boat launches staff and volunteers with Clean Boats, Clean waters will demonstrate ways to prevent the spread of invasive species through boats.

How you can help

Inspect your boat, trailer, and all equipment

Remove all plants or animals that may have attached

Drain water from boats, motors, livewells, and other equipment

Never move live fish away from a body of water

Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash

Buy minnows from a Wisconsin bait dealer

Wisconsin law prohibits transporting aquatic invasive species without a permit. You can learn more about the type of invasive species on the Wisconsin DNR website.