MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Tuesday morning that fees for nonresident hunting and fishing licenses are being raised.
In a release from the DNR, the nonresident license fees are raising as a result of the final 2024-2025 budget enacted by Governor Tony Evers last week.
The fee increases are expected to be in a range from $5-$40 and will be for just nonresidents across the state.
The new increased license fees can be found below:
New Nonresident Hunting Fees:
- Annual small game: $90
- Five-Day Small Game: $60
- Deer: $200
- Archery and Crossbow: $165
- Turkey: $65
- Furbearing Animal: $165
New Nonresident Fishing Fees:
- Individual One-Day: $15
- Individual Annual: $55
- Individual Four-Day: $29
- Individual 15-Day: $33
- Family Annual: $70
- Family 15-Day: $45
New Nonresident Combination License Fees
- Conservation Patron: $620
- Sports License: $295
The DNR says that licenses for the 2023-2024 season are valid through March 31, 2024, and the last fee increase for residents or nonresidents came in 2005.
To purchase a Wisconsin hunting or fishing license, visit Go Wild, a DNR Service Center, or buy one from an authorized sales agent location.