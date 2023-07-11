MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Tuesday morning that fees for nonresident hunting and fishing licenses are being raised.

In a release from the DNR, the nonresident license fees are raising as a result of the final 2024-2025 budget enacted by Governor Tony Evers last week.

The fee increases are expected to be in a range from $5-$40 and will be for just nonresidents across the state.

The new increased license fees can be found below:

New Nonresident Hunting Fees:

Annual small game: $90

Five-Day Small Game: $60

Deer: $200

Archery and Crossbow: $165

Turkey: $65

Furbearing Animal: $165

New Nonresident Fishing Fees:

Individual One-Day: $15

Individual Annual: $55

Individual Four-Day: $29

Individual 15-Day: $33

Family Annual: $70

Family 15-Day: $45

New Nonresident Combination License Fees

Conservation Patron: $620

Sports License: $295

The DNR says that licenses for the 2023-2024 season are valid through March 31, 2024, and the last fee increase for residents or nonresidents came in 2005.

To purchase a Wisconsin hunting or fishing license, visit Go Wild, a DNR Service Center, or buy one from an authorized sales agent location.