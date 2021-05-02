Wisconsin DNR reports fire danger remains ‘Very High’ and ‘High’ across the state

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Sunday that fire danger remains high and moderate across the state.

DNR reports there is ‘VERY HIGH fire danger’ in the following counties:

Adams, Buffalo, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Green Lake, Jackson, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Pepin, Pierce, Portage, St. Croix, Trempealeau, Waupaca, Waushara, Wood.

Officials report there is ‘HIGH fire danger’ in the following counties:

Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Douglas, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant, Green, Iowa, Iron, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Polk, Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Sauk, Sawyer, Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth, Washburn, Washington, Waukesha, Winnebago counties.

The DNR has responded to 540 wildfires burning 1,775 acres so far this season, plus many more suppressed by local fire departments and federal partners. Debris burning is reportedly the leading cause of wildfires in Wisconsin.

The DNR is asking the public to be especially careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildfire. If you are outside of the DNR Protection Area please check local burning restrictions.