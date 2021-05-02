Wisconsin DNR reports fire danger remains ‘Very High’ and ‘High’ across the state

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Sunday that fire danger remains high and moderate across the state.

DNR reports there is ‘VERY HIGH fire danger’ in the following counties:

Adams, Buffalo, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Green Lake, Jackson, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Pepin, Pierce, Portage, St. Croix, Trempealeau, Waupaca, Waushara, Wood.

Officials report there is ‘HIGH fire danger’ in the following counties:

Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Douglas, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant, Green, Iowa, Iron, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Polk, Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Sauk, Sawyer, Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth, Washburn, Washington, Waukesha, Winnebago counties.

The DNR has responded to 540 wildfires burning 1,775 acres so far this season, plus many more suppressed by local fire departments and federal partners. Debris burning is reportedly the leading cause of wildfires in Wisconsin. 

The DNR is asking the public to be especially careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildfire. If you are outside of the DNR Protection Area please check local burning restrictions. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Football: Fond du Lac routs Appleton North; Kimberly, De Pere stay unbeaten

NFL Draft 2021: Andy Herman and MK Burgess break down which way the Packers could go in the first round

Quinn Meinerz looks to become latest D3 success story in NFL

Freedom, Waupaca open with conference wins

Bay Port lacrosse returns with win over Notre Dame

Fox Valley Classic Conference playoff brackets set