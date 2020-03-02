Wisconsin DNR says deadlines to remove ice shanties are approaching

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding ice anglers are reminded that the last deadline in a series of March dates to remove permanent ice shanties from state waters is Sunday, March 15. Officials say shanties on waters north of Highway 64 and all other outlying waters by the end of that day.

Earlier March deadlines cover inland and boundary waters, according to the DNR. Anglers are urged to not wait until the deadlines as possible warming temperatures and early spring rains could complicate removal.

Those removing ice shanties that experience problems can seek assistance from fishing clubs, vendors, and other anglers.

Anyone who is aware of shanty owners not taking responsibility for their shanties should contact the DNR Violation Hotline by calling or texting 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367.

The deadlines to remove shanties help eliminate spring shoreline litter and boating dangers in the spring, according to the DNR. Abandoning the shelter or burning the shelter atop the ice does not satisfy the deadline. The debris then goes into the waterbody, impacting water quality.

After the shanty removal deadlines pass, anglers can continue to use portable ice fishing shelters if they feel the ice is safe – as long as they remove their shelters daily and when they are not actively used.

The DNR says to consult with local fishing clubs, bait shops and outfitters who know the local ice conditions. Permanent shelters, meaning those normally not removed daily from the ice, must be removed from the ice no later than the specified removal date for that water body.

All ice fishing shelters must be removed from the ice daily and when not in use by these dates:

Inland waters south of Highway 64 by the first Sunday following March 1.

Wisconsin-Minnesota boundary waters by March 1.

Lake Michigan, Green Bay, Lake Superior, and inland waters north of Highway 64 by the first Sunday following March 12.

Wisconsin-Michigan boundary waters by March 15.

LATEST STORIES