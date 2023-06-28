(WFRV) – With the impact of the Canadian wildfire smoke growing, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and other health experts are sharing ways for residents to take charge and protect against it.

One of the easiest ways to improve the quality of the air is to filter out dirty and harmful particles. Fast and affordable, a DIY temporary air purifier can effectively recirculate the air in Wisconsin homes.

To build the air purifier, duct tape and one 20-by-20 air filter onto the back of a 20-by-20 box fan. The filter should have a MERV rating of 13 or higher. You can purchase these materials online or in a general hardware store.

Once that is complete, you can turn the fan on and let it sit in your room. The fan will then pull the air through the filter and blow the newly purified air into the room.

Here are some additional tips to help protect yourself and others from smoke:

Monitor air quality

Close doors and windows

Avoid gas-powered appliances

Run AC on ‘recirculate’ with a new filter

Avoid vacuuming

This box fan method for an at-home air filter can save both time and money on a really smoky day.

For more information about the air quality in Wisconsin, visit the DNR’s website.