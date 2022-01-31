Wisconsin DNR to begin prescribed burns Feb. 1

(WFRV) – Wintertime also means optimal time for a controlled burn according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

According to the DNR, starting Tuesday, February 1, fire crews will begin prescribed burns on DNR properties throughout the state. The first burn will happen at the Horicon Marsh Wildlife Area in southwest Wisconsin.

Fire management plan to burn cattail marshes, clear dead vegetation, and open waterways for waterfowl to feed and nest. With the wet conditions and frozen ground, the DNR says it will reduce the heat and intensity of the burns. The DNR goes on to say that these controlled burns are for the health of the ecosystems and mimic the natural benefits of fire.

According to the Wisconsin DNR Fire Management Dashboard, there are three planned fires within the Horicon Marsh area, but they say there will be prescribed burns across the state. To stay up to date on where those are, visit the Fire Management website.

