(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it is enhancing the Great Lakes fish population with its stocking efforts.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), it is continuing to help enhance fish populations in two of the Great Lakes. Lake Michigan and Lake Superior were the two lakes mentioned by the DNR.
Stocking efforts are reportedly continuing throughout the year. Below is a breakdown of some of the stocking that will happen:
- 50,000 brook trout
- 44,468 brown trout
- 258,228 coho salmon
The fisheries of the Great Lakes provide world-class fishing opportunities for our stakeholders. We continue to assess the fish populations of the Great Lakes and stock appropriate numbers and species of fish to build on the success that started over five decades ago.Brad Eggold, DNR Great Lakes District Fisheries Supervisor
Since the start of 2023, DNR fisheries staff have reportedly stocked the following fish into Lake Michigan and Superior
- Lake Michigan
- 405,532 brown trout
- 1,386,492 Chinook salmon
- 241,772 coho salmon
- 7,681 muskellunge
- 522,852 rainbow trout
- Lake Superior
- 174,906 brown trout
- 58,300 lake trout
- 40,816 splake
- 100,000 walleye
More information about fish stocking can be found on the DNR’s website.