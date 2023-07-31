The DNR continues to help enhance fish populations in Lake Michigan and Lake Superior through its 2023 stocking efforts

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it is enhancing the Great Lakes fish population with its stocking efforts.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), it is continuing to help enhance fish populations in two of the Great Lakes. Lake Michigan and Lake Superior were the two lakes mentioned by the DNR.

Stocking efforts are reportedly continuing throughout the year. Below is a breakdown of some of the stocking that will happen:

50,000 brook trout

44,468 brown trout

258,228 coho salmon

The fisheries of the Great Lakes provide world-class fishing opportunities for our stakeholders. We continue to assess the fish populations of the Great Lakes and stock appropriate numbers and species of fish to build on the success that started over five decades ago. Brad Eggold, DNR Great Lakes District Fisheries Supervisor

Since the start of 2023, DNR fisheries staff have reportedly stocked the following fish into Lake Michigan and Superior

Lake Michigan 405,532 brown trout 1,386,492 Chinook salmon 241,772 coho salmon 7,681 muskellunge 522,852 rainbow trout

Lake Superior 174,906 brown trout 58,300 lake trout 40,816 splake 100,000 walleye



More information about fish stocking can be found on the DNR’s website.