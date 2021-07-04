Wisconsin DNR warns fireworks smoke may lead to negative health effects

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is advising residents to reduce or eliminate their use of personal fireworks due to possible health effects associated with the firework residue.

According to the DNR, firework displays have the potential for high concentrations of smoke, which can lead to negative impacts on one’s health due to the smoke from fireworks being comprised of both coarse and fine particles like Nitrogen and sulfur.

The Wisconsin DNR explains further that these elements can combine with oxygen to form nitric and sulfuric acids, which are reportedly very hard on the lungs. And even though the smoke from fireworks dissipates within a few hours, officials say individuals may still feel lingering health effects.

Children, elderly adults, and individuals with respiratory or cardiac conditions are reported to be the groups of people most affected by this exposure. Officials add that even short-term exposures can aggravate lung disease, causing asthma and acute bronchitis, and increasing the susceptibility to respiratory infections.

In people with heart disease, the DNR says short-term exposures to the smoke from fireworks have been linked to heart attacks and arrhythmias.

Officials note that aerial firework displays at community events pose less of a risk as they are launched far enough into the sky to dissipate before reaching individuals watching from the ground.

However, individuals who anticipate a health reaction, as well as those individuals who are particularly sensitive to fireworks smoke, are being advised to avoid display areas, watch from a safe distance, and/or consider staying indoors and closing the windows. For more information, click here.