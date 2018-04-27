Wisconsin DNR warns of fire dangers

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says this weekend’s fire danger is expected to be elevated.

13 wildfires were reported Thursday, April 26. The DNR’s website says two air tankers were stationed in Necedah. In Northeast Wisconsin, Winnebago, Calumet, Manitowoc, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan Counties have a high possibility of fire danger (as of Friday, April 27). To see where your county sits click here.

The Department warns residents to be sure to have your written and signed annual burn permit before you burn.