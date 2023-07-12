COLOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – The massive pallet fire that burned hundreds of acres in Waushara County has finally been 100% contained.

On Monday, July 10, at around 1:00 p.m., a wildfire was reported in Waushara County in the Town of Coloma, east of I-39 and south of Highway 21 near Cumberland Avenue.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), along with several agencies, responded to the scene to work on suppressing the blaze.

Officials say that the fire occurred in mixed hardwoods and pine, resulting in group torching, running crown fire, and long-range spotting. The fire quickly grew several hundred acres due to the erratic behavior associated with the dry vegetation and gusty winds.

The DNR says that numerous fire departments provided structure protection while law enforcement organized evacuations, conducted road closures, and rerouted traffic.

Power companies suspended service due to fire damage to the transmission lines and potential safety concerns. All around, it took a team effort to put out this massive fire.

Around noon on Wednesday, the wildfire reached 100% containment, meaning that control lines are in place around the fire and control lines are secure. Interior burning continues to take place, and crews along with ongoing mop-up operations. Night operations for patrol and monitoring will be occurring over the next several days.

The DNR says that the fire impacted several structures, including three primary structures and 16 secondary structures, being declared as a total loss. In addition, four structures were damaged, and multiple vehicles, boats, campers, and equipment were destroyed.

Eight firefighters were injured battling the flames, and all of them were treated on the scene and released.

A thorough investigation was conducted by the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, which revealed the fire started from debris burning. The Wisconsin DNR has the authority to bill a responsible party for all suppression costs.

Authorities are still asking residents to avoid the fire area, as there are many hazards in the burned area, including dead trees, burned-out stump holes, loose rocks, and more.

All in all, the wildfire burned around 730 acres. 50 wildland firefighters, 22 incident management team (IMT) members, 156 local firefighters, 29 tractor plows, 30 fire engines, 2 heavy dozers, and 2 airplanes were needed to put out the fire.

Although a few structures were lost, over 100 fire departments were able to save over 100 structures from the wildfire.

No further details were provided. Local 5 News will continue following this story if any additional information is released to the public.