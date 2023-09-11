Courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) are informing the public that an inmate has been discovered missing from a prison in Oneida.

A release from the DOC states that Dustin L. Bone is currently missing from the minimum-security Sanger B. Powers Correctional Center (SBPCC).

Bone’s previous charges include armed robbery and local authorities have reportedly been notified of his status. Additional offense information is available on the Wisconsin Circuit Court Access Website.

Anyone with information on Bone’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact law enforcement.

No additional information is available at this time. Local Five will update this story as the situation unfolds.