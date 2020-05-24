Wisconsin doctor among those lost in the Titanic disaster

ALLOUEZ, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Dr William Minahan, his wife Lillian and sister Daisy were in the middle of a six month vacation to Ireland when Daisy was struck with appendicitis.

In an attempt to get Daisy back to the U.S., the group would make a fateful decision.

“They weren’t sure how they were going to get home and then they heard about his wonderful ship that had been built by the White Star Line about to sail on her maiden voyage,” says historical reenactor Michael Troyer, “It was deemed to be unsinkable some said by even God himself and called a floating palace by others. “It was about to leave and they managed to book first class passage aboard her.”

According to legend, after the ship had struck the iceberg, William helped his wife and sister to port side lifeboats and left them with what would become his final words saying “be brave, no matter what happens be brave.”

Troyer is a local actor who portrays Dr. Minahan for the Brown County Historical Society’s Cemetery Walks.

He says the doctor’s family ties to Green Bay, which included five siblings who lived and worked in the area, have helped to keep the interest in his story alive.

“I think the fascination goes way, way back,” says Troyer, “and I know that when I was offered a chance to do this for the Brown County Historical Society I grabbed it. It sounded like a wonderful opportunity to keep the Minahan’s alive and tell a fascinating story.”

For more information: http://www.browncohistoricalsoc.org/