(WFRV) – A new program is being implemented throughout the state of Wisconsin to better ensure that resources and support are available to students who may experience a critical incident at school.

According to a release, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced today that the Office of School Safety (OSS) has begun training 12 Critical Incident Response Teams (CIRTs) around the state.

CIRTs are designed to provide all K-12 schools in Wisconsin access to a regionally based team in the event of a school-related critical incident.

The OSS defines a school-related critical incident as an unexpected incident or sequence of events that can cause trauma, such as threats or acts of violence, natural disasters, suicide, community turmoil, intruders, an Amber Alert, or hate crimes.

“This is going to help ensure that if there is a critical incident in any school in Wisconsin that there is a response that happens swiftly and uses best practices, and does as much as possible to keep kids safe and free of trauma,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul.

The regional CIRTs will be a multi-disciplinary group that consists of volunteers who are law enforcement officers, school administrators, counselors, psychologists, social workers, nurses, teachers, and school safety experts.

Full implementation of the program is projected to be in place for this fall.