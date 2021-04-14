Wisconsin DOJ gets sexual assault kit tracking database

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has procured a federal tracking system to trace the status of sexual assault evidence kits in case the Legislature gives the green light to implement it.

Attorney General Josh Kaul said Wednesday that the system will be funded with a $327,000 federal grant. It will monitor how long kits spend at different points in the processing system.

Victims will be able to directly access information about their kits. The state Senate passed a bill in March that would require the state DOJ to create a database for victims to track their kits’ status.

The bill hasn’t had a hearing in the Assembly yet. A similar bill died in that chamber last year.

