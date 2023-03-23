HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have provided an update on the death investigation out of Hortonville and have released the identities of the man and woman who died as a result of the incident.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), which is investigating the incident that happened on March 18, officers were sent to a home on the 200 block of Spruce Street around 11:25 a.m.

Initially, officers located a dead woman, now identified as Debra L. Schliepp, 66, and a man with ‘serious injuries.’

The release states that the man, now identified as Stuart G. Schliepp, 67, has since died as a result of his injuries.

Authorities did note that there is no danger to the public at this time.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Hortonville Police Department, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Outagamie County Coroner’s Office, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.

DCI is continuing to review the evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Outagamie County District Attorney when the investigation concludes. Wisconsin Department of Justice

No additional information was provided.