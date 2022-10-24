(WFRV) – An officer-involved critical incident that reportedly started in Iowa and ended in Wisconsin is under investigation by the DOJ.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information regarding an officer-involved critical incident that happened on October 22. A Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a cross-country police chase that started in Grant County.

The chase in Grant County followed an incident that reportedly happened in Dubuque, Iowa.

Around 2:35 p.m., the deputy deployed a spike strip, but the vehicle reportedly drove in the direction of the deputy who then shot their gun while in Lafayette County. The vehicle ended up crashing in Green County.

The driver reportedly fled on foot. While authorities were searching for the driver, a gunshot was heard. The driver was found near State Highway 11.

First responders provided first aid, but the subject died at the scene. A gun was found.

There were no injuries to law enforcement personnel. The deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office was placed on administrative leave. This is department policy.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.

