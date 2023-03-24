OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An officer-involved critical incident is continuing to be investigated in Oshkosh resulting from an incident on March 17, authorities say the person involved has since been released from the hospital.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), officers from the Oshkosh Police Department were following up on a threats complaint on the 500 block of North Main Street that morning around 1:30 a.m.

After officers located the individual in a vehicle, preliminary investigation showed that the person drove at law enforcement, and that is when an officer fired their weapon, hitting the driver.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures, and would later take the person to a local hospital.

Since the incident, authorities say the person has been released from the hospital and was taken into custody for a parole violation warrant that was issued prior.

No law enforcement officers were injured and the involved officers have been placed on administrative leave, authorities say.

Due to victim rights obligations, the names of the involved officers and the subject are not being released.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.

All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

No additional information was provided.