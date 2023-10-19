FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is continuing to investigate the deputy-involved critical incident in Fond du Lac on Saturday morning that left one man dead and a Sheriff’s Office canine seriously injured.

A release from the Wisconsin DOJ states that officers with the Fond du Lac Police Department and deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance, which reportedly involved weapons, around 5:55 a.m. on October 14.

When authorities arrived at the scene in the 500 block of Drury Place, Deputy Sheriff Blaine Evans reportedly encountered 34-year-old Kyle Massie inside a vehicle.

The release states that shortly after, gunfire was exchanged between Deputy Evans and Massie. First aid was provided to Massie, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputy Evans and K9 Iro

During the incident, Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office canine Iro was shot and seriously injured. Iro is continuing to recover and has since been able to blow both feeding and oxygen tubes out of his nostrils on his own.

Per agency policy, Deputy Evans has been placed on administrative leave. Deputy Evans joined the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office in June 2018 and became a K9 handler paired with Iro in April 2022.

DCI is leading the investigation and is being assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation, the release notes.

DCI will review all evidence and determine the facts of the incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney when the investigation concludes. Wisconsin DOJ

Local 5 will continue to provide updates to this story when new details are provided.