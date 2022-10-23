(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday a proposed settlement between Container Life Cycle Management LLC (CLCM) to resolve various violations at its Milwaukee County facilities.

The $1.65 million agreement between CLCM, the United States, and the State of Wisconsin to resolve CLCM’s violations of air and hazardous waste laws at its container reconditioning facilities.

In addition to the settlement, CLCM will be required to comply with a container management plan and install control and monitoring technology for air emissions at its Oak Creek and St. Francis facilities.

“We take all violations of this nature very seriously, and it is important to hold polluters accountable, when necessary,” said Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole. “Protecting the health and safety of the public is a key part of our mission as an agency.”

The proposed consent order also requires CLCM to: