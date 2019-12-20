Wisconsin DOJ releases Jayme Closs investigation files

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice has made many of the Jayme Closs investigation files public.

Documents, audio files, and video footage from Barron County, Douglas County, and DCI were sent to the media in a mass records release.

Included in the files were 160 pages of redacted evidence logs, a 660-page case file labeled Closs/Patterson Case, and a response to a public records request all by Barron County.

Also included in the Barron County investigation files were 911 calls, officer body camera audio files, and squad car video footage.

The Douglas County files included a 165-page comprehensive investigative file, a 4-page public records request file, a 911 call file, and the audio of Patterson’s transport following his arrest.

The last grouping of files included a 12-page cover letter and a 1605-page master report by the Wisconsin Department of Justice DCI.

To view each of the files in full you can visit the links below. Note, however, that the files are large and will take significant space on your device’s storage.

DCI’s investigative files can be viewed here: https://widoj.sharefile.com/d-s9a1c3567213429da

Barron County’s files can be viewed here: https://widoj.sharefile.com/d-sb05f5a96d8342998

Douglas County’s files can be viewed here: https://widoj.sharefile.com/d-s87583ed5ff043609