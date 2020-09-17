Wisconsin DOJ releases new information about Mayville shooting

MAYVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – All four individuals who sustained gunshot wounds in Mayville on Wednesday are expected to survive, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Investigators say the Mayville Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting outside of a senior living facility on Horicon Street at around 7:30 p.m.

According to the DOJ, three individuals were in a parking lot when a fourth individual, a 72-year-old white man, approached and the group argued. The man then brandished a firearm and shot the three individuals before shooting himself.

The three victims have been identified as a 53-year-old white woman, a 64-year-old white woman, and a 67-year-old Asian American man.

All four individuals were known to each other, according to authorities.

Lifesaving measures were performed, and all four individuals were transported by air to local trauma centers. All four individuals are expected to survive their injuries.

The public is not at risk, according to authorities. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

