Wisconsin DOJ: U.S. Marshals Officer involved in Ashland death

ASHLAND, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin DOJ says a U.S. Marshals Officer was involved in a May 22 incident in which the subject died in Ashland.

According to the DOJ, a U.S. Marshals-led task force was operating in the Western District of the state alongside local enforcement agencies, to apprehend a male subject with a warrant at a home in Ashland.

During this, the subject reportedly entered a vehicle, struck and then pushed a U.S. Marshal’s vehicle for a distance.

When the male attempted to flee the vehicle, “law enforcement observed the subject handling a firearm.”

This lead to officers firing on the subject, hitting him while in the vehicle.

Despite life-saving efforts on the subject by officers, officials report the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials identified the subject as 33-year-old Joseph Tedrick.

The DOJ reports no law enforcement officials were injured in the incident.

Two Deputy U.S. Marshals and one Sheboygan Police Officer, who was on the task force, were involved in the incident, according to officials.

The Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation of this incident.

No additional details are currently available.