GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced on Friday the completion of all major construction impacting WIS 172 in Brown County.

Officials with WisDOT Northeast Region say that the months-long WIS 172 construction project which began in March has finished on time and on budget as of November 17.

The construction, which improved 8.1 miles of WIS 172 from the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport entrance to I-43, was a resurfacing-level project with multiple structure and ramp improvements.

Project improvements included:

WIS 172 mill and overlay of roadway and ramp surfaces between I-41 and I-43

WIS 172 joint repair and overlay between the airport and I-41

Reconstruction of the westbound WIS 172 off-ramp to southbound I-41

Resurfacing of Riverside Drive between the Green Bay Correctional Institution entrance and Lazarre Avenue

Resurfacing of Webster Avenue between the ramp terminals

Concrete repair and asphalt overlay of County GV between ramp terminals

Curb ramp upgrades, curb repairs and concrete base patching

Culvert repair and rehabilitation of 30 structures

Resurfacing of the Hoffman Road Park and Ride

Replacement of two sign structures, beam guard upgrades, and pavement markings

Officials noted that minor finishing and clean-up work might take place over the next week but will not cause disruptions to traffic.

More information about the WIS 172 construction project can be found here.