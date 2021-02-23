Wisconsin DOT announces extended license renewal for those 60 and over

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Those who are 60 and over and need to renew their expired driver’s license now have until May 21.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the extension is due to the ongoing healthrisks from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the DMV, this extension impacts 62,000 Wisconsin drivers.

Drivers who no longer want to use their driving privilege but want an ID can easily exchange their license for an ID online. Details and other resources for aging drivers are available on their website.

