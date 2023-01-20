MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin is facing ten total charges, six of which are felonies, after he became combative and allegedly bit multiple police officers.

According to a release from the Madison Police Department, on January 18 around 11:30 p.m. officers pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Fairchild and West Main Streets. 37-year-old Moses Garica was arrested and taken to a local hospital.

Authorities say that while he was being taken into custody, Garcia became combative and physical towards officers. While Garcia was at the hospital, he reportedly bit multiple officers and became physical.

He was arrested on a multitude of charges including:

Fourth-offense OWI

Resissting arrest

Attempted battery to law enforcment

Battery to law enforcmeent

Resisting arrest causing injury

Disorderly conduct

Court records show that garcia is facing ten total charges including six felonies. Police say that Garica was taken to the Dane County Jail and the icnident is still under investigation.

No additional information was provided.