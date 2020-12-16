Wisconsin driver adds Christmas flair to vehicle

(WFRV) – A Northeast Wisconsin driver was pulled over for taking the Christmas spirit a little too far.

According to a post from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper pulled the driver over, and although she gave them credit for the creativity, she advised the driver it is not legal to operate on the road.

The State Patrol mentioned that in Wisconsin State Legislature it states:

  • ‘No person shall operate any vehicle or equipment on a highway which has displayed thereon’:
    • (a) ‘Any color of light other than white or amber visible from directly in front.’

