MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in southern Wisconsin say that a driver reportedly blamed being low on gas as a reason for a speeding incident, where he was spotted traveling over 100 mph.

Photo credit: Madison Police Department

A Facebook post from the Madison Police Department (MPD) about the incident is also reminding residents statewide that traffic enforcement remains a top priority for authorities.

The picture shown in the MPD’s post shows the radar gun showing 103 mph and says “he let us know he was speeding since he was running low on gas.”

Officers say the issue of speeding and traffic safety was something the department’s Chief emphasized on Wednesday when he and other city leaders outlined public safety plans for the summer.

“So keep your tank full. Slow down. And please report any reckless driving you see!” the post reads.

No other information about the incident was provided.