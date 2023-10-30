PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies say one man is in custody after killing one person and injuring another after a hit-and-run Thursday night in Waushara County.

According to a release from the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded at 9:26 p.m. on October 25 to reports of a crash on State Highway 73 near County Road KK in the Town of Plainfield.

Upon arrival, authorities say the driver of the hit vehicle, 67-year-old Deborah J. Peterke from Hancock, was pronounced dead at the scene after attempted life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

A surviving passenger, 63-year-old Lynn Olson from Hancock, was taken to the hospital but was able to tell deputies that someone had hit their vehicle and drove off from the scene.

Officials say they later found the suspected vehicle and arrested the driver, 60-year-old Daniel L. Sawyer from Wisconsin Rapids.

Deputies with the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office say Sawyer was then taken to the Waushara County Jail where he is currently being held on charges of Hit and Run Injury, Hit and Run causing Death, and Recklessly Endangering Safety.