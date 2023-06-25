MENOMONIE, Wis. (WFRV) – Early Friday morning, a driver in western Wisconsin was arrested on OWI and fleeing charges after allegedly hitting a squad car, leading to an officer having to be treated at a hospital.

According to the Menomonie Police Department, the incident began when an officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle around 1:25 a.m. on June 23.

Officers say the vehicle eventually stopped but then fled the scene, several blocks later the suspect vehicle allegedly hit a Menomonie PD squad car that was responding to the scene.

The driver then attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by officers.

Both the suspect and the officer whose squad car got hit were sent to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Both were later released.

The suspect was transported to the Dunn County Jail for suspected OWI 1st – Causing Injury, and Felony Fleeing.

No additional details were provided.