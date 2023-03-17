MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 71-year-old from southeast Wisconsin was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated after allegedly causing a rollover crash that sent one to the hospital.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the incident happened just before midnight on March 16 near South Green Bay Road and Shirley Avenue.

Reports indicated that the crash caused a rollover, trapping a man inside his car, officers say. When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, two vehicles were found with ‘heavy damage.’

An initial investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Silverado, being driven by 71-year-old Timothy R. Stindle Sr., failed to yield the right-of-way to a Lincoln MKZ attempting to make a left turn onto Shirley Avenue.

The drivers of the vehicles were transported to the Wheaton Ascension Emergency Room with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say that Stindle Sr., a Racine native, showed signs of impairment, and was subsequently arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated-Causing Injury.

This accident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

No additional details were provided.