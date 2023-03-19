MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southeast Wisconsin arrested a Kenosha man who has 16 prior Operating After Revocation (OAR) convictions for driving 101 mph in a 55 mph zone.

According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Dean W. Burns had a revoked driver’s license due to prior OAR convictions and multiple other traffic offenses.

Deputies also noted that Burns, a 35-year-old from Kenosha, has not had a valid driver’s license since 2015 and “has an extensive history of not paying fines from his citations.”

Burns also has prior criminal convictions, including drug offenses, deputies say.

On March 17, around 11:30 a.m., a Racine deputy clocked a vehicle speeding at 101 mph in a 55 mph zone near WIS 31 and South Green Bay Road in Mount Pleasant.

Burns was arrested after being pulled over on Braun Road. A consent search of the vehicle found a pipe commonly used for marijuana.

Burns is being held at the Racine County Jail.