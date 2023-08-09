SHOREWOOD HILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A southcentral Wisconsin man whose driver’s license had been revoked due to prior OWI offenses was found with open beer cans during a traffic stop, leading to a 7th OWI Offense.

According to the Shorewood Hills Police Department, an officer spotted a van that allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign around 9:10 p.m. on Monday in the Village of Shorewood Hills.

Officers reportedly found open beer cans scattered inside the van and say that the driver, later identified as Mark D. Kummeth, allegedly showed signs of intoxication.

It was noted in the release that Kummeth was driving without a valid driver’s license due to it being revoked from prior OWI offenses. The 54-year-old had also been court-ordered to have an ignition interlock device in his vehicle, however, he did not have one.

Court records show that Kummeth has been charged with:

Operating While Under the Influence – 7th Offense

Operate While Revoked

Ignition Interlock Device Tampering/Failure to Install/Violate Court Order

No additional information was provided.