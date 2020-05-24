1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Wisconsin drivers over 60 years old given license renewal extension

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin drivers over the age of 60 now have a longer grace period to renew their expired driver’s license.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) notified the public on their Facebook page on Saturday that all drivers over 60 years old with an expired driver’s license will have until September 24 to renew their license.

According to WisDOT, this extension is due to the elevated health risk older drivers have during the coronavirus pandemic.

The transportation department note they are cognizant of these risks and hope this extension will help protect the population of older driver’s health and safety.

For more information on DMV services and changes click here.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"