Wisconsin drivers over 60 years old given license renewal extension

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin drivers over the age of 60 now have a longer grace period to renew their expired driver’s license.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) notified the public on their Facebook page on Saturday that all drivers over 60 years old with an expired driver’s license will have until September 24 to renew their license.

According to WisDOT, this extension is due to the elevated health risk older drivers have during the coronavirus pandemic.

The transportation department note they are cognizant of these risks and hope this extension will help protect the population of older driver’s health and safety.

For more information on DMV services and changes click here.

