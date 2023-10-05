JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin man was arrested at a local Kwik Trip on charges relating to a drug investigation that led officers to seize cocaine, marijuana, multiple guns, and $75,000 in cash.

According to the Janesville Police Department, authorities arrested 28-year-old Taiwan Edwards at the Kwik Trip on East Milwaukee Street around 12:30 p.m. on October 4 after being stopped by a Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) K9 Unit.

Janesville Police Department

Edwards’ arrest stemmed from alleged charges relating to a drug investigation conducted by the Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit (SCU) and the Wisconsin Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

As part of the investigation, three search warrants were served on October 4 by SCU and DCI with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force Officers, WSP K9 Unit, and the Beloit Police Department Violent Crime Intervention Team (VCIT).

During the search warrants, 1.62 kilograms of cocaine, 4.5 pounds of marijuana, two assault rifles, four handguns, and $75,000 in cash were seized by authorities.

Edwards, a Janesville resident, is currently being held at the Rock County Jail on a probation hold.