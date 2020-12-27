Wisconsin drunken driving convictions, related offenses down

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin Legislative Bureau report shows that yearly convictions for drunken driving and other related offenses dropped by nearly 18,000  between 2004 and 2018.

The study also shows that alcohol-related fatal crashes have also declined in Wisconsin in the past 12 years, which mirrors a trend seen nationwide.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation estimates alcohol-related crashes cost Wisconsinites more than $400 million in 2015.

The report says certain policy changes such as increased sanctions contributed to the decline in drunken driving-related crashes, although “there is no single or predominant cause.”

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Badgers, prepares for college & final high school season

High School Sports Xtra: Neenah head coach Lee Rabas talks Rockets' big week

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week